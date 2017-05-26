Home Indiana Evansville EPD Searching For Schuncks Robbery Suspect May 26th, 2017 44News Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police remain on the search for a suspect in a May 3rd robbery at Schnucks on North Green River Road.

Workers at the grocery store stated that the suspect came in, demanded money, and walked away. No one was hurt during the robbery.

EPD has released an image of the suspect, noting that they are looking for a black male with a baseball cap and wearing an athletic coat.

If anyone has any information on the identity and location of the suspect, they can call EPD at 812-436-7979 or We Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

