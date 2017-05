Home Indiana Evansville EPD Searching for Robbery Suspect who Attacked a Man May 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are searching for a robbery suspect after a man was attacked with a knife. Police say 33-year-old Micheal Gibson was walking down the street when a black man charged him. Gibson suffered cuts on both of his hands.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a blue Adidas shirt, black shorts, and white shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call EPD.

Comments

comments