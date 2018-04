Home Indiana Evansville EPD Searching for Man Wanted on Sexual Misconduct Charges April 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are looking for Darmar Jagoe.

He is wanted for sexual misconduct with a minor.

There are two active cases against him with separate victims.

Anyone with information on Jagoe is asked to call EPD.

Stay with 44News on air and online more updates.

