EPD Searching for Man Using Stolen Credit Card After Car Break In

Evansville, Indiana
January 19th, 2017
Eli Roberts

E vansville Police are asking for help to find the man pictured who they say used a stolen credit card on November 27, 2016 at Variety Village, also known as Ronnie’s Fruit Stand. The photos shown were captured by surveillance cameras at Variety Village they day the fraudulent transactions occurred.

Police say the card was stolen from a car earlier that day that had been broken into. Both a cell phone and the wallet that contained the credit card were taken from the vehicle, which was parked at Garvinwood Baptist Church at 19 North Englewood in Evansville.

The Evansville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit is handling this case, and anyone with information should call (812) 436-7994 or the anonymous WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

