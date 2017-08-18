Home Indiana Evansville EPD Searching For Felony Suspect Believed To Be Armed August 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are searching for a suspect they say is wanted for felony domestic violence and believed to be armed. An arrest warrant was issued for 32-year-old Quentin Antoine Carter on Monday, August 14th.

On Wednesday, officers received information that Carter and another man were near the intersection of Linwood and Cross armed with a handgun.

Police gave him orders to put his hands in the air and get down, but they say he kept moving his hands towards his midsection. Carter eventually took cover behind an SUV.

Officers believed Carter was trying to get his handgun out, but then Carter fled on foot.

Carter was last seen running south on Linwood, but has not been located since.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Comments

comments