EPD Searching for Chase Suspect from Warrick County

Police are searching for the man who led officers on a chase that reached speeds over 100 MPH.

Officials say the chase started in Boonville just after 1:20 Thursday morning.

The chase ended in Evansville after the suspect wrecked near Highway 41 and Morgan Avenue.

Police say the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran north.

A K9 unit was brought in, but was unable to locate the driver.

Police are currently investigating and still looking for the suspect.

