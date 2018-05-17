44News | Evansville, IN

EPD Searching for Chase Suspect from Warrick County

May 17th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Police are searching for the man who led officers on a chase that reached speeds over 100 MPH.

Officials say the chase started in Boonville just after 1:20 Thursday morning.

The chase ended in Evansville after the suspect wrecked near Highway 41 and Morgan Avenue.

Police say the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran north.

A K9 unit was brought in, but was unable to locate the driver.

Police are currently investigating and still looking for the suspect.

