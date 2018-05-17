EPD Searching for Chase Suspect from Warrick County
Police are searching for the man who led officers on a chase that reached speeds over 100 MPH.
Officials say the chase started in Boonville just after 1:20 Thursday morning.
The chase ended in Evansville after the suspect wrecked near Highway 41 and Morgan Avenue.
Police say the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran north.
A K9 unit was brought in, but was unable to locate the driver.
Police are currently investigating and still looking for the suspect.