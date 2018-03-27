Home Indiana EPD Says Drugs Are Contributing To Child Neglect Cases March 27th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Evansville Police Department says the more issues they see with drugs in the community the department expects to see more cases of neglect.

“We are seeing some pretty dramatic cases from infants all the way up to kids who are able to go seek help and call 911.”

The most recent case of alleged child abuse happened Sunday, March 26th at the arbors apartment in Evansville.

“The mother tested almost three times the legal limit to drive a car but was suppose to be taking care of some children.”

cps was called to make sure the children were safe and the mother was arrested for being in a state of intoxication that kept her from taking care of the kids properly.

epd says drugs are contributing to the problem.

“we have been in apartments where kids are overdosing on narcotics and there are infants in the home. we recently had a mother arrested for child neglect of a 20 month old where the mom and the child tested positive for amphetamine.”

the department says socioeconomics are also a factor.

“if you don’t have a support network that is helping you through that it can become overwhelming very quickly. its important to identify those resources and to take advantage of them so you have the knowledge on how to take care of a child something as small as changing a diaper, or something as small as making food so your child has nutrition, there are also resources available if income is an issue and some of these kids we see in these conditions the parents are low income and while they many want to have the things in the home for the child, they just don’t.”

The childcare resource center in Evansville helps with child care, and food.

“Anyone that wants to b e licensed generally calls four seeds of Evansville and they have what they call OT1 training and OT2 training.”

The center helps train the provider on all the requirements needed to run a day care.

“They have to have training on back to sleep for infants, learning how to recognize child abuse, then they are paired up with a license agent in the county, not only Evansville, in the county they live in.”

EPD says it is working to fight the deep-rooted issue.

“If we can get a foothold on this and start to impact that and remind the parents that there number one priority when they bring a child in the world, the number one main priority was that child.”

