EPD Responds to Meth Lab Seizure Article

An article circulating on social media claims Indiana is the meth capitol of not only the U.S. but the world. However, local officials are warning the story is actually from four years ago.

After looking into the article EPD says those statistics were from meth lab seizure information in 2013. In 2012, the Mayor’s No Meth Task Force was created to pro-actively seek out meth labs in the area.

The meth suppression unit seized 115 labs in 2013 and so far, five in 2018. Police say meth isn’t the biggest problem they face today, the city is now dealing with an opioid epidemic.

Sgt. Jason Cullum says, “It’s a lot easier to get prescription pills than it is to buy all the stuff you need to manufacture meth so we’ve seen a transition over the years, several things are impacting that, I saw somebody put a link up to that website, I’m not saying that their information isn’t incorrect but it’s not that battle that our community is currently facing as far as a priority.”

EPD encourages anyone with information on drug activity to contact them.

