Home Indiana One Person Injured at VFW Shooting in Evansville January 13th, 2019 Paul Wilcoxen Indiana

One person has been shot and another is in custody after a shooting at the VFW in Evansville.

Police responded to the VFW on Wabash Avenue after receiving a call shortly after 7 o’clock Sunday night after a report of gun fire during a Bingo game.

The investigation is on going but according to a police spokesperson, the shooter and the victim knew each other.

“We do have the shooter,” said Evansville police sergeant Mark Saltzman. “There was only one. We do have him in custody. There was one subject that was shot and injured.”

“As far as we know, right now, it appears to have been a type of long-standing dispute between the two individuals.

Police say the victim was shot in the left side of the chest. The man is in stable condition with what is to believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim or the shooter have not been identified.

Several hundred people were during the shooting.

Update:

One person is reportedly injured in a shooting at the Evansville VFW Post.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and there is no current threat.

Based on the initial investigation, police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

What exactly led up to the incident is under investigation.

Previous Story:

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms Evansville Police are responding to possible shooting on Wabash Avenue.

Police are on scene at the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post at 110 North Wabash Avenue of Flags.

44News has a crew on the way to the scene, and will provide an updates as soon as more information is made available.

Comments

comments