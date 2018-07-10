EPD Respond to Complaints About Weekend Arrest

Evansville Police Department are responding after a Facebook post claiming officers acted inappropriately during a weekend arrest. Sunday night someone called police saying Michael King overdosed on heroin.

Authorities arrived and that’s when King’s friends say things took a turn. Another person in the home says an officer grabbed her arm, slammed her to the ground and cuffed her taking her cell phone out of her hand and deleting the video of the incident.

Tuesday, EPD responded to the story and subsequent Facebook post. They say one of their officers had to give King narcan for the heroin overdose which saved his life. They went on to say the officers acted appropriately.

“If you’re that quick to hit the share button you might as well be looking at a send garbage or gossip because you have no idea of what your sharing across the worldwide internet is true or not. In a specific allegation against specific people who are doing a hell of a job. Not only protecting the law-abiding citizens of this community but the drug abusing citizens of this community that will do things that will kill themselves in a heartbeat,” says Sgt. Jason Cullum.

King is facing charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

He will be back in court August 9th for a status hearing.

