EPD Reminding Drivers About Safety During Solar Eclipse

Evansville Police want to remind drivers about safety precautions during the Solar Eclipse. In order to stay safe, you should not wear your approved glasses while you are driving during this event. It will prevent you from being able to see what’s on the road and it could cause an accident.

Drivers should not pull over on Highway 41 or Interstate 69, unless it is an emergency. Officers will be in the area to enforce this rule. If you want to pull over, find a safe place off the roadway to do so.

People from all over the country have been coming into the region for several days, and it will continue today. You are asked to be patient as traffic could be backed up.

Travelers will be leaving the Solar Eclipse locations around the same time, and it could impact rush hour traffic, causing more traffic delays. Police ask that you are patient.

ISP is reminding motorists that driving aggressively will not change backed up traffic in the area, and this could cause further delays.

If you see something suspicious, you are asked to call your area law enforcement or public safety officials immediately.

