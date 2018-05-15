Home Indiana Evansville More Details On The Deadly Evansville Shooting Released In EPD Press Conference May 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

On May 15th at 1:30PM, EPD held a press conference to expand on details from the deadly shooting that took place on May 11th in Evansville.

A video shown during the press conference shows Barry Freeman deliberately firing at officers and patrol cars, purposefully not firing at civilian traffic passing by. This leads officers to believe Jeffrey Kempf, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was killed when Freeman mistook him for law enforcement.

Due to Freemans movements and posture with weapons in the video, officers believe he had prior military experience.

The shooting ended when Officer Kyle Thiry fired 2 rounds, hitting Freeman twice in the chest. Though he was mortally wounded, he was able to continue firing his rifle, until police subdued him.

Though officers believe an argument with family or friends sparked the rampage, no clear motive has been released at this time.

No officers were wounded in the shooting.

