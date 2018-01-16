Home Indiana Evansville EPD Releases More Details On Officer Involved Shooting January 16th, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Police Department says the person at the center of an officer involved shooting punched the officer before the officer shot him.

Investigators still are not releasing the name of the person who was shot or the name of the officer who fired the shot, but they say the officer was a female.

Around 5:15 Monday night officers were called to a complaint of a man who had assaulted a person in the 100 block of South Grand. Officers say when they got to the home they walked into the kitchen and began talking to the suspect, but the person was uncooperative, would not follow instructions, and eventually punched an officer in the face, knocking the officer to the ground.

They say after that a struggle took place in which the suspect was trying to take away the officer’s weapon. At that point the second officer on the scene fired her gun at the suspect, which ended the fight. However they say the suspect remained uncooperative as the officers tried to handcuff him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officers involved in the shooting were placed on three days paid administrative leave, which is standard department procedures in such cases.

