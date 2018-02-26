EPD Releases Body Cam Video In Officer-Involved Shooting

Evansville police release body cam video showing the moments leading up to an officer involved shooting. Officers Jackie Smith and Herbert Adams – who were hired in 2014 – are identified as the officers involved.

In January, Smith and Adams responded to Grand Avenue near Canal Street for a battery and trespassing complaint. They found Vincent Bufkin, 47, who they say was uncooperative.

The body cam video shows officers making contact with Bufkin who charged Ofc. Adams, tackling him to the ground.

Police say Ofc. Smith fired two shots after seeing Bufkin reach for Ofc. Adams’ gun.

Sgt. Jason Cullum said, “If he gets that gun out of the holster and he shoots the officers, those two people who are in the front of the house who just called 9-1-1 on him are in immediate danger as well, so officer smiths actions we would credit her with saving her partner and the people in the home because had he succeeded in what he was attempting to do it could have been a lot worse.”

Evansville police say the department investigates all of its officer involved shootings. Smith and Adams have been cleared and are back on duty.

Bufkin faces several charges and is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

