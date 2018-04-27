EPD Releases Body Cam Footage In Officer-Involved Shooting

Evansville Police release the body cam footage from an officer-involved shooting last week. The shooting stemmed from a report of a sexual assault at an apartment complex on Spring Valley Road.

The Evansville Police Department says Officer Kenny Dutchske is back to work after being on paid administrative leave for the officer-involved shooting.

Police say they are not taking their eyes off of 48-year-old Michael Foster. According to EPD, Foster was shot three times by Ofc. Dutchske.

The shooting happened after police say they saw a man walking toward them with what EPD says was a replica handgun.

EPD was called to the apartment on a reported rape call April 18th.

A woman told police an armed man threatened to return to her apartment. Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the shooting.

Police say Foster was shot in the chest, butt, and scrotum.

EPD says Dutchske’s actions in the shooting were determined to be within the department’s policy.

Foster is still in the hospital.

Foster is a convicted sex offender and has a long history with law enforcement. In July 2014, police say Foster was at the Angel Mounds boat ramp identifying as a police officer and telling people to leave the area because of a raid. A sheriff’s deputy showed up and located Foster. The deputy had to use force to get Foster to listen to commands and arrested him.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Previous Story

Convicted Sex Offender Identified As Suspect In Officer Involved Shooting

Comments

comments