EPD Released Body Cam Footage of Fairlawn Elementary Arrest November 7th, 2018

The Evansville Police Department is releasing body cam footage of an officer-involved incident that happened at an Evansville school.

The incident happened last Wednesday at Fairlawn Elementary School. According to police, an officer was called to the school to investigate a complaint about a suspicious person.

Around 7 a.m., Logan Stidham showed up to the front door and told school employees he had a child in daycare. However, employees say that was untrue and called the police.

According to the officer, he tried talking to Stidham but he was uncooperative. He attempted to handcuff Stidham but he resisted arrest prompting the officer to tase him.

A scuffle ensued between Stidham and the officer. Stidham allegedly grabbed the taser and fired it at the officer’s face.

Stidham was eventually taken into custody and is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. He is facing charges of battery with serious injury, resisting law enforcement, trespassing, and theft.

The officer has since been treated at a hospital and released.

