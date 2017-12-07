Home Indiana Evansville EPD Putting Together Motive For Why Chase Suspect Fled December 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are releasing more details about the deadly crash that killed two children. At a press conference, EPD shared information gathered from searching Fredrick McFarland’s car.

After a search of McFarland’s vehicle EPD says they are starting to put together a motive for why the suspect took off and they believe it’s more than some fake plates.

Police say they found a loaded handgun in McFarland’s car. EPD says McFarland had four prior handgun arrests in the past and believe that McFarland took off to avoid another handgun charge, which EPD says would have resulted in a lengthy jail sentence.

In their search EPD says they were also able to access the car’s black box recorder which showed data from moments before the crash. It shows McFarland was driving more than 70 miles per hour before the crash and never hit the brakes.

EPD says a home surveillance video shows that there was a significant distance between the police car and McFarland’s vehicle.

On November 29th, police say McFarland was driving a vehicle with fake plates when they tried to pull him over, but he took off. The pursuit started on Evans and Bayard Park before coming to a deadly end at Linwood Avenue and Monroe Avenue.

McFarland’s vehicle collided with another vehicle, killing two-year-old Princess Carter and seven-month-old Prince Carter. Both died from multiple blunt force trauma and their deaths were ruled a homicide.

The mom, Janae Carter, had serious, but non-life threatening injuries. And the father, Terrence Barker, suffered life threatening injuries.

Evansville Police will seek additional charges related to illegal possession of a handgun.

McFarland is still in the hospital receiving treatment, but there’s no timeline for when he will be move to the jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments

comments