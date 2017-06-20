Home Indiana Evansville EPD Officers Say Infant Sweating Profusely and Crying after 2.5 Hours in Hot Car June 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The probable cause hearing is set for a mother accused of leaving her infant in a hot vehicle for more than two hours in Evansville. Officers with the Evansville Police Department shattered the window of a car after a four-month-old baby in a vehicle at the west side Walmart Monday around 4:45 p.m.

Police say the baby was profusely sweating, frustrated, and crying. They say he was left in the vehicle for more than two and a half hours.

The baby was taken to Deaconess Hospital for immediate medical attention before being handed over to child protective services.

After a long wait, officers say 35-year-old Kelly Decorrevont exited Walmart and was taken into custody. They say she did not seem remorseful for leaving the infant unattended inside the car.

Decorrevont told police she didn’t know he was inside the vehicle and that her teenage daughter must have put him in the car without her knowledge.

She is charged with child neglect and drug charges and is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Her probable cause hearing is set for 1 p.m.

