EPD Officers Quick Thinking May Have Saved Life

A 16 year old was accidentally shot last Wednesday on Haven Avenue in Evansville. As he was being transported by a friend to the hospital, the friend flagged down EPD officer Anna Gray.

Gray and two other officers reflected on their life saving maneuvers on Tuesday. They say some quick thinking may have saved the teen boy’s life.

After Gray was flagged down, she ran up to the car, not knowing what to expect. At first she says she didn’t see much, but when the friend instructed her to look down, she saw a lot of blood.

At that point, Gray says she had a rush of adrenaline and started remembering her training. She hadn’t used her tourniquet prior, but got the device out and wrapped up the victim’s leg.

At that point other officers arrived on the scene and they all had to come to a decision: wait for an ambulance or put the unconscious teenage body in a squad car. They decide on the latter, putting him in the back of a squad car and taking him to Deaconess Midtown.

The look on the doctor’s faces when they saw the victim when they saw him gave the officers all the info they needed to know. It was going to be a close one but the boy did pull through in the end.

Officers say they would like to visit the boy.

