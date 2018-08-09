EPD Offers Car Theft Prevention Tips

The Evansville Police Department wants drivers to know the key to avoid becoming a victim of auto theft may be as simple as controlling where you put your car keys. There were 46 car theft reports filed with EPD for July. In 42 of the reports, the suspect had access to the car keys.

EPD says this is a rising trend and with over 90 percent of auto theft cases relating to key placement, officers want drivers to be mindful of where they leave their keys.

Sgt. Jason Cullum says, “We do not have an issue here where people are hot-wiring cars or breaking columns and using screwdrivers. They either find spare keys while they’re rummaging through the car to commit a theft in some cases people have had people they don’t know very well at their apartment or their house and all the sudden their keys are gone and they go out into the driveway and their car is gone, people leave spare keys in the cars.”

Officers are also reminding drivers to not keep valuables in their cars, never leave keys in the ignition, and always lock the doors.

