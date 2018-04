Evansville Police need help identifying a suspect they say stole a bike from Schellers Fitness & Cycling. On March 27th, the supsect went into the business on Vogel Road and stole a bicycle headlight.

The suspect is described as being around 50 years old, six feet tall, and around 175 to 180 pounds.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979.

