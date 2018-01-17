Home Indiana Evansville EPD Looking for Information in Connection to December Car Theft January 17th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are trying to identify some car theft suspects. This stems from a theft in December of a 1990 blue Cadillac Seville in the 1900 block of Colts Lane in Evansville.

Police say three people went on the property and got into the Cadillac, which was not mobile. The suspects appear to load the Cadillac onto a trailer then exit.

During the incident, officers say the suspect’s appear to use a silver pickup truck and a green or teal pickup truck.

If you can identify any of these suspects or have information about the incident, you are asked to call Det. Sides at 812-436-7968 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

