EPD Investigating Two Reports of Shots Fired

Evansville Police are investigating two reports of shots fired overnight Thursday.

The first call came in before midnight Thursday in the 800 block of Adams Avenue. Witnesses say they heard 4 to 5 shots with one man getting into a car and leaving the area.

Then a second call came in around 1:15 Friday morning in the 1600 block of Bedford Avenue. According to dispatch several people reported 6 to 7 shots and a gold colored Jeep or SUV leaving the scene.

Police later found shell casings, but didn’t find any suspects.

