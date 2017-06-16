EPD Investigating Tepe Park, Powell Ave. Shootings
Evansville Police are investigating shots fired incidents that injured two people. One shooting happened in the 700 block of Powell Avenue and another happened in Tepe Park Thursday night.
A 20-year-old man and juvenile were both injured in the Powell Ave. shooting. The two victims showed up to St. Vincent Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
At least a dozen shell casings were found at the scene of Tepe Park. Police say the two shootings are connected.
Detectives are still investigating these shootings.