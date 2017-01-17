EPD Investigating A Stabbing, Assault Monday Night

Evansville Police are investigating an assault after one man says he was stabbed in the back. It happened around 9:00 Monday night in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Park Drive.

The victim told police three or four men jumped him. And later he says he got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend. And he says she stabbed him in the back. According to police the man went to the hospital to be treated for injuries to his back, head and hand.

No arrests have been made.

