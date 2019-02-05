EPD Investigating Shooting at Evansville Inn and Suites

Evansville police are investigating a shooting at the Evansville Inn and Suites that left at least one person injured. Police say the victim is expected to survive.

According to witnesses, the dispute involved someone trying to recover a stolen car. The dispute escalated and a gun was discharged.

The victim, who was involved in the incident, was shot. It’s unknown if the shooting was intentional.

A possible second victim escaped before officers arrived.

