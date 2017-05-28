EPD Investigating Separate Gun Incidents at El Rio Restaurant
Evansville police are investigating two separate gun related incidents at the same location within the span of three hours.
Officers were first called to El Rio Restaurant on North Green River Road just before 1 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired. There, police found several cars hit by bullets.
19-year-old Donovan Wilson was stopped a short time later and police say he had two guns. He was arrested for not having as permit.
Just after 3 a.m. police arrested 32-year-old Terrance Lyons. Authorities say the initial cal was for a person with a gun. Police tracked down Lyons and say he tried to conceal a gun before fleeing in a car that was not his. Lyons hit a fire hydrant and was arrested. He faces numerous charges including auto theft, possession of a fire arm by a felon and resisting law enforcement.