Home Indiana Evansville EPD Investigating Separate Gun Incidents at El Rio Restaurant May 28th, 2017 Heather Good Evansville Pinterest

Evansville police are investigating two separate gun related incidents at the same location within the span of three hours.

Officers were first called to El Rio Restaurant on North Green River Road just before 1 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired. There, police found several cars hit by bullets.

19-year-old Donovan Wilson was stopped a short time later and police say he had two guns. He was arrested for not having as permit.

Just after 3 a.m. police arrested 32-year-old Terrance Lyons. Authorities say the initial cal was for a person with a gun. Police tracked down Lyons and say he tried to conceal a gun before fleeing in a car that was not his. Lyons hit a fire hydrant and was arrested. He faces numerous charges including auto theft, possession of a fire arm by a felon and resisting law enforcement.

Heather Good Weekend Anchor and Reporter. Heather is a native of Indiana, graduating from the University of Indianapolis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media, and a Minor in Political Science. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments