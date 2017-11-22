Home Indiana Evansville EPD Investigating Read Street Suspicious Death as Homicide November 22nd, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville

Evansville Police are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide.

Police responded to the 200 block of Read street for a death investigation about 7:30 Wednesday. Police say a relative of the victim stopped by the home after not hearing from the victim for about 36 hours. When he got to the home he saw blood on the windows and bed sheets and called police.

Police say the man was dead when they arrived. And they saw what they believed to be blood in the bedroom. Police say the victim had injuries that made his death seem suspicious and are treating this investigation as a homicide.

