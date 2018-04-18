EPD Investigating Police Involved Shooting

An investigation is underway following a police action shooting. The incident occurred in the 4600 Block of Spring Valley Road just off North Green River and south of Lynch Road.

When officers responded to a 911 call for a sexual assault that had just occurred. The victim said the suspect was armed and had just left, but said he was going to come back.

While officers were investigating the assault, the suspect returned to the scene. He ran from officers but was unable to escape. During a confrontation with two EPD officers, the suspect was shot by police.

The suspect was rushed to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. No officers were injured.

Both detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are on the scene. The original assault and the police action shooting are being investigated at this time.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call EPD.

