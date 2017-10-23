Home Indiana Evansville EPD Investigating Morning Stabbing on North 3rd Avenue October 23rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating a stabbing in the 700 Block of North 3rd Avenue Monday morning.

Officials say they were called to a house around 10:30 a.m.

The victim told police the person who stabbed them took off after the incident, and police have yet to find the suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and is expected to recover.

If you have any information about this crime, call Evansville Police.

