EPD Investigating Morning Stabbing on Keck Avenue October 16th, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville

Evansville Police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

This all started as an assault call around 3:30 Monday morning.

Police responded to the 300 block of Keck Avenue.

And that’s where officers found a man stabbed in the torso inside a home there.

Police say an ex-boyfriend stabbed another man on scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

