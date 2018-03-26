Home Indiana Evansville EPD Investigating Hold Up on North Fulton Avenue March 26th, 2018 Shelby Coates Evansville

Evansville Police are investigating a late night hold up involving a gun. It happened in the 1200 block of North Fulton Avenue around 10:00 Sunday night.

The victim says he was walking home when a man approached from behind, placed a gun to his head and demanded cash.

According to the victim, the suspect got away with his wallet, cash and a cell phone. He then got into a black SUV waiting nearby. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6-feet tall, with a “fade” hair cut, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

