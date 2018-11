Home Indiana EPD Investigating Fatal Car Accident On South Congress Avenue November 24th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County coroner’s office are investigating a death after a car accident on South Congress Avenue.

Authorities say an autopsy for 26 year-old April King of Evansville is scheduled for Sunday.

44News will provide more information on this story as details become available.

