EPD Investigating Domestic Disturbance

Evansville Police are currently working to learn more information about a Domestic Disturbance call.

Authorities confirm they received the call at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday, and they’ve responded to 4618 Inspiration Street.

A WEVV viewer called our newsroom and said there were a number of police officers outside the home, and they had their guns drawn.

We’re working to learn more information about this incident.

Please stay with 44News on air and online as more information becomes available.

Comments

comments