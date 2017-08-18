EPD Investigating Death at Evansville Inn & Suites

Breaking news Friday night in Evansville. Evansville Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation at the Evansville Inn and Suites off US 41.

The call came in about a person who was possibly intoxicated and unconscious around 8 p.m. Evansville Police Department are investigating what they believe to be a homicide.

Authorities also say they are waiting to get a search warrant so they could go inside. 44News will work to bring you more details about this situation as more information becomes available.



