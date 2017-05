Authorities are investigating a burglary at the Embassy Apartments in Evansville. This incident happened Tuesday, May 23rd around 3 a.m. Evansville Police say the suspect took two televisions and some surveillance cameras.

Police say even though he tried to conceal his identity, they were able to get images of the man.

If you know who this suspect is, you are asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

