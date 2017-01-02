Home Indiana EPD Investigating An Armed Robbery On Ruston Ave January 2nd, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are investigating a late night robbery on the city’s eastside. According to the police report, officers were called to the 400 block of South Ruston Avenue around 11:30 Sunday night.

According to the report, the victims claim a man approached them while they sat inside a car. The man then started to tap on the window with a black handgun.

The suspect demanded money and their cell phones before running away.

If you have any information on this crime call Evansville Police.

Comments

comments