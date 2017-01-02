EPD Investigating An Armed Robbery On Ruston Ave
Evansville Police are investigating a late night robbery on the city’s eastside. According to the police report, officers were called to the 400 block of South Ruston Avenue around 11:30 Sunday night.
According to the report, the victims claim a man approached them while they sat inside a car. The man then started to tap on the window with a black handgun.
The suspect demanded money and their cell phones before running away.
If you have any information on this crime call Evansville Police.