Evansville police are investigating a shooting.

Police responded to the area of Delaware and Fifth Avenue for a shots-fired complaint at 7:32 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they noticed a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to Evansville Police Sergeant John Evans, the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was released.

