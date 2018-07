Home Indiana Evansville EPD Investigates Early Morning Shooting On Washington Avenue July 18th, 2018 Kayla Moody Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police are investigating an early morning shooting on Washington Avenue.

According to dispatch, the shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue, near South Kentucky Avenue.

At least one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries. That victim’s condition is unknown.

44News is working to get more information. This story will be updated.

