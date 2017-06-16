EPD Identifies Fifth-Third Bank Robbery Suspect

Evansville Police identify the man who robbed the Fifth-Third Bank on Diamond Avenue. The robbery happened on Thursday just before 1 p.m.

Authorities believe Timothy Stiff, Jr. went into the bank and passed a note to the teller, demanding cash. Stiff never showed a weapon.

Shortly after police released images of the suspect, someone identified Stiff as the robber.

If you have any information about Stiff’s whereabouts, you are asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Comments

comments