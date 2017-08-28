Home Indiana Evansville EPD Gathering Supplies to Donate to Hurricane Harvey Victims August 28th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police Department are gathering items to donate to hurricane victims. Sergent Jacob Taylor and other EPD members will head to Houston this weekend to hand out the collection.

They’re looking for mostly cleanup supplies, everything from shovels and wheelbarrows to hammers, knives and gloves. You can drop items off Tuesday through Thursday at the Fraternal Order of Police at 801 Court Street.

People can also donate to hurricane relief efforts through the American Red cross. Simply text the word “Harvey” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

