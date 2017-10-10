Home Indiana Evansville EPD Foundation Receives $500 Donation From Gas Station Owner Where ‘Hoax Device’ Was Found October 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Police Department Foundation is receiving a $500 donation from the gas station owner where a ‘hoax device’ was found.

The owner of the Himal Food Mart told police he was thankful for their prompt response and diligent work Monday morning after he found a bag hanging on the door of his business with a suspicious item inside of it.

His full statement reads:

” First of all, we sincerely want to thank EPD for their prompt response and diligent work to investigate and neutralize possible threat this morning at Himal Food Mart premise. We also want to express our sincere regards to all our customers and neighbors for their support. We had so many people stop by or call to express their sympathy and support this morning. We value our customers and neighbors and it gives us great pleasure to own business in such a great community.

Luckily, this incident turned out to be a hoax, but, work done by EPD and support shown by community was remarkable and truly reflects that we are here for each other.

Having new technology to properly identify threats in our community and successfully neutralize to keep everyone safe is very important. So, Himal Food Mart is very happy to contribute a small amount of $500.00 to EPD bomb squad to use for the purchase of such equipment that will help keep our community safe and sound.

– Himal Food Mart Family”

Authorities responded to the Himal Food Mart on Monday morning just before 6:30 in reference to a suspicious item found at the business. Evansville Police called the Hazardous Device Unit to examine the item. The Hazardous Device Unit used a water cannon to break open the content’s of the suspicious bag to see what was inside the bag. The unit is referring to the item as a ‘hoax device’ and took the item to investigate its origins.

This incident is still under investigation.

