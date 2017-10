Home Indiana Evansville EPD Finds Stabbing Victim After Responding to “Shots Fired” October 17th, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville

Evansville Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in the 600 block of East Virginia Street. The call first came in as a “shots-fired” call around 8PM Monday.

Officers arrived on scene and found a male victim stabbed.

Police say they were not able to get much information, because the victim was not cooperating with them.

Police took one suspect into custody who was later released.

