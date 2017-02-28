Home Indiana Evansville EPD and FBI Investigating Potential Hate Crime at Jewish Temple February 28th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The FBI and the Evansville Police Department are investigating a possible hate crime at an Evansville temple. It happened at Adath B’Nai Israel Temple on Newburgh Road in Evansville. Rabbi Gary Mazo says he found the bullet hole in one of the windows Tuesday morning. It’s believed the shot was fired Sunday afternoon or evening. Temple officials say EPD believes this is a possible hate crime.

Indiana is one of five states without a hate crime law. Recently, throughout the country there have been several anti-Semitic threats and vandalism.

