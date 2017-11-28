EPD: Evansville Woman Repeatedly Admits To Stabbing Man

An Evansville woman is behind bars after authorities say she stabbed a man in the leg. 53-year-old Wanda Minton is charged with battery with a deadly weapon.

On November 28th, officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Nestor Street just before 12:30 a.m. for reports of a battery in progress.

When police arrived, they say Minton was sitting outside of the home and the victim was across the street, sitting at a picnic table bleeding from his leg.

The victim told police Minton stabbed him in the left leg with a steak knife.

Authorities say Minton repeatedly admitted to stabbing the victim, but denied trying to kill him. They say Minton told them, if she wanted to kill him, she “would’ve stabbed him in the neck”.

The victim was taken to Deaconess Hospital.

Minton is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments