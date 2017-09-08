Home Indiana Evansville EPD Third Annual Dream Bigger Fundraiser Event Kicks Off Weekend September 8th, 2017 Veronica DeKett Evansville, Indiana

Bennett Motors in Evansville are helping the Evansville Police Department to “Dream Bigger” all weekend long.

The third annual Dream Bigger weekend kicked off Friday morning at the Dream Car Museum.

Friday through Sunday, Evansville Police will be selling barbecue meals to raise money for the annual Cops Connecting with Kids which is an annual trip they take kids to Disney World.

Also, there’s the chance to get an up close look at the corvette that sits high in the sky. “It’s important for police agencies do more than just police. And this is a very unique program. We have not found any other department in the country that works the way that we do with the sheriff’s office on behalf of schools to where they can take undeserved kids that work hard in class, that are good citizens on an all expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World,” says Sgt. Jason Cullum.

Along with the Disney trip, EPD also hopes to raise enough money to provide 2,000 food baskets to families in need for Thanksgiving and Christmas.



