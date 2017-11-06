EPD: Dominos Driver Robbed At Gun Point

Evansville Police are looking for the suspect that robbed a Dominos delivery driver at gun point. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Marshall Avenue Sunday night just after 11:30.

The victim told police, when he arrived for a delivery he was approached by a masked man, pointing a black handgun at him and demanding cash.

The delivery driver told officers, the suspect is a black man with a slender build around 5’6″ tall. Police say the suspect took off on foot, getting away with a small amount of cash.

