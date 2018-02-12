Home Indiana Evansville EPD Details Timeline Of Events Surrounding Sunday’s Deadly Shooting February 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police Sergeant Jason Cullum details a timeline of the events surrounding Sunday’s deadly shooting. Sgt. Cullum says on January 11th Maygen Sears filed a restraining order against her estranged husband Daniel Sears.

Evansville Police found the suspect, Daniel Sears, dead at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center Sunday afternoon. The official cause of death has not been released for Daniel.

The first shooting happened around 11 a.m. on North Linwood Avenue, where Maygen Sears was found dead.

Shortly after, another shooting was reported near Morgan Avenue and U.S. Highway 41 where Richard Popp was shot and killed.

According to neighbors the Sears were going through a divorce and a police report shows Maygen had a restraining order against Daniel. The report states Daniel called Maygen five times last week, and sent a text threatening to kill her if she did not come home.

Evansville Police say the victims and suspect knew each other before this shooting.

Police believe this is a domestic violence incident.

Autopsies are scheduled for the victims and suspect at 6 p.m. tonight.

This is an active investigation.

