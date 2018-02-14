EPD Defends Marijuana Arrests

The attitudes about marijuana are changing. States are legalizing marijuana and major cities are starting to decriminalize the drug. The changing attitude, however, is putting police in a weird spot. While marijuana activists often point out that the drug causes zero deaths compared to the opioid crisis which has taken thousands of lives. Law enforcement officials explain the term gateway drug doesn’t always mean harsher substances.

Sargent Cullum says, “The fact is it is at the root of some of the violent acts that we saw in 2017 and when law-abiding citizens come to us and say put a stop to it, protect our community, keep our kids safe we are going to do that.”

Until marijuana is legalized in the Hoosier state Cullum assures they will continue to go after marijuana offenders no matter the public opinion. However, according to the Journal of Drug Issues points out there is no data connecting the legalization of marijuana to higher crime.

