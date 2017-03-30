EPD Continues Investigation Into Aleah Beckerle’s Death

The Aleah Beckerle case moves forward after the Evansville Police Department confirms that the remains inside of the house on South Bedford Street was Beckerle. After the crime scene wrapped up Wednesday evening on South Bedford the forensic department got straight to work with tons of new evidence to comb through. Captain Andy Chandler says that they will look through all the new evidence and send what they seem worthy to the lab to be tested.

Detectives now have to comb through all of their old information that they have gathered during the past 8 and half to see if any of it connects to the new information gathered over the past couple of days. This process could also include calling back people that have already been interviewed for a new round of questioning.

EPD is looking for extra help in this case. The local police department has made calls to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and is interested in also contacting the FBI back to Evansville.

